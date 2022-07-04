  • Monday, 4th July, 2022

Two Catholic Priests Kidnapped in Edo

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Two Catholic priests have been reportedly abducted by gunmen in Edo State. 

The priests, Rev. Fathers Udo Peter and Philemon Oboh, of St. Patrick Catholic Church Uromi and St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha, respectively of the Catholic Diocese of Uromi, were said to be travelling from Benin to Uromi when they were abducted along the Benin-Auchi-Benin road on Saturday.

The incident occurred less than one week after Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia was gruesomely killed by suspected Fulani kidnappers at Ikabigbo in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The Catholic Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Bishop Donatus Ogun, could not be reached for comments as he was said to be in a meeting.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command  confirmed the kidnap incident.

In a statement  the command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said:”The Edo State Police Command was informed of the incident by the Divisional Police Officer, Ugboha, Edo State, that on Sunday 03/07/2022 one Rev. Father Amos Abhulimen of St. Dominic Catholic Church Ugboha reported that he was informed by the Catholic authority via WhatsApp that the above named Catholic Rev. Fathers were attacked,

