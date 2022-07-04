  • Monday, 4th July, 2022

TECNO Launches Camon 19 Series Smartphone 

Business | 38 mins ago

TECNO has launched the latest smartphone in the Camon series, the Camon 19. The event was held at the landmark centre, Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

The event saw several dignitaries from the technology industry, the entertainment industry, and even financial stakeholders attend. 

In his opening speech, the PR Manager for TECNO West Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu, said: “TECNO is the brand of the people. To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals.”

General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, said: “The TECNO Camon 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience. We are very proud to introduce the TECNO Camon 19 series, which continues to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.