TECNO Launches Camon 19 Series Smartphone 

TECNO has launched the latest smartphone in the Camon series, the Camon 19. The event was held at the landmark centre, Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

The event saw several dignitaries from the technology industry, the entertainment industry, and even financial stakeholders attend.

In his opening speech, the PR Manager for TECNO West Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu, said: “TECNO is the brand of the people. To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals.”

General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, said: “The TECNO Camon 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience. We are very proud to introduce the TECNO Camon 19 series, which continues to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”