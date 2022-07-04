  • Monday, 4th July, 2022

QNET Unveils Financial Literacy Programme for Nigeria Youths

Rebecca Ejifoma

Global e-commerce and direct selling leader, QNET, is geared up to empower 60,000 Nigerian youths in its financial literacy programme called the FinGreen financial literacy programme. 

While the programme will kick off with 30 youths for its pilot phase of the initiative, it aims to equip the youth with the necessary knowledge for socio-economic empowerment. 

In partnership with the Financial Literacy for All (FLFA), the sub-Saharan Africa Regional Manager for QNET, Biram Fall, acknowledged that being financially literate today allows an individual to be better poised for certain financial roadblocks which, in turn, reduces the chances of personal economic distress. 

Designed to impart critical financial management skills, FinGreen employs a train the trainers model to ensure that the information impacted is transmitted to the community for a more sustainable outcome. 

“We developed this programme because sustainability is a core pillar of our values at QNET,” adding that “We aim to make a long-lasting impact in the communities we operate in and looking at the growing youth population in the country.”

Fall also emphasised the significance of ensuring that future and current generations have the requisite information to make empowered socio-economic decisions. 

While speaking at the launch, the Managing Director, Transblue and QNETs partner, Mr Abiodun Ajisafe, admitted the level of hunger for economic empowerment among our people. 

