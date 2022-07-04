PTAD: Final Report on Health Insurance Scheme for Pensioners Submitted to FG

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disclosed that the federal government has received a final draft report on plans to introduce health insurance scheme for pensioners in the country.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme who confirmed the development in Jos, Plateau state during a stakeholders’ engagement forum organized for pensioners from the North Central Zone of the country, added that the report passed through the Ministry of Health.

Ejikeme said, “PTAD’s determination to change the narrative as far as pension administration under the Defined Benefit Scheme in Nigeria is concerned is irrevocable and I would have to say so far so good.

“Our journey from field verification, mobile verifications, to putting together a solid data base of pensioners, benefit computation, ensuring the regular payment of monthly pensions which we never failed to do since inception, and paying long overdue pension arrears to pensioners have been a progressive one filled with creativity, dedication, commitment, persistence and milestone achievements.”

She said PTAD is looking at a situation where everything about pension will be smooth sailing, adding, “We know it is not a perfect situation yet, especially when we recognize that excellence is a journey, and not a destination, but it is a fact that giants strides have been made and will continue to be made in our efforts to reposition pension administration in the country.

“Just yesterday, the final report of the technical committee on health insurance for senior citizens was given to the Honourable Minister of Health. So, we see good things coming.”

Speaking, Director Pensioner Support Services Department, Mrs. Nneka Obiamalu called on pensioners to always channel their complaints to any of their platforms and offices for immediate solution. She made a presentation on how PTAD was transforming pension administration from the ugly past to serve their needs.