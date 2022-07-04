Ortom’s Convoy in Accident as Truck  Crushes Four Vehicles on Abuja-Keffi Road

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Convoy of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, was yesterday involved in a road accident on the Abuja-Keffi Road, a few hours after an articulated truck also crushed four vehicles close to Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Nyanya Keffi Express way.



Ortom’s convoy was returning to Makurdi after accompanying the governor to the Abuja airport to catch a flight to the United Kingdom, when one of the vehicles collided with a Golf near the Karu Flyover Kugbo Hill. No life was lost in the incident.



The other crash was a multiple accident that caused heavy traffic at Nyanyan, a few metres from Karu Flyover.

Amid the chaos, officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Karu Division and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, mobilised to the scene and diverted the traffic to the newly created service lane.



The Federal Capital Territory Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Samuel Ogar Ochi, said the accident occurred around 9:30a.m, and that no life was lost.

He said the injured persons were rushed to the Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja, for treatment.



“The Unit Commander of FRSC and some of our personnel were at the scene of the crash. Actually our truck is on its way to remove the wreck on the road but nobody died,” he said.



On his part, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister, on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Mr Ikharo Attah, said the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) was not comfortable with the spate of accidents on that road.



He described as disturbing, the accidents involving heavy trucks on the Nyanya axis of the road after a section of the road was completed, and blamed the accident on reckless driving.



“And see, after the road was completed, the speed by drivers on the road is worrisome and the rate of accidents involving trailers is getting very disturbing.

“If you observed, on Saturday, July 2, just 24 hours ago, we had a multiple accident involving Truck and Sharon vehicle and now this Sunday morning we are experiencing this disturbing one again. We thank God no life was lost,” Attah said.

He enjoined truck drivers to always exercise caution while descending from Abacha barracks to Kugbo, down to Karu and Nyanya.