NPC Trains Enumerators to Conduct Trial Census in Enugu



Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced a 12-day training for 99 enumerators ahead of its trial census across nine local government areas in Enugu State.



Flagging off the training in Enugu yesterday, the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State at the NPC, Ejike Ezeh, said the nine LGAs for the trial census were chosen from the three senatorial zones in the state.



Ezeh explained that while Nkanu West; Enugu North and Isiuzo council areas were selected in Enugu East, Udenu, Uzo-Uwani and Igboeze council areas were selected for Enugu North Senatorial zone even as Ezeagu, Oji River and Udi council areas were selected for Enugu West Senatorial Zone.



He said that a total of 7,718 enumeration areas had also been selected for the trial census which would be used to test run the suitability and readiness of the state for the actual census in 2023.



“The census would be used to test the new technology and innovations in the census enumeration both in terms of e-recruitment of personnel and use of specially configured computer tablets for the exercise,” Ezeh said.



He maintained that the selection of the coverage areas was scientifically and purposively carried out to achieve the objectives of the census, adding that the selection of samples from all states of the federation and the FCT was expected to yield nationwide information on state-specific issues that may arise for the next census and come up with possible solutions for addressing these challenges.



“However, some states have been selected for full LGA enumeration to test challenges around complete coverage under various scenarios such as in hard-to-reach areas, special populations, and rural-urban settings,” he said.



Ezeh further explained that the trial census would not be the actual enumeration of persons for the 2023 Population and Housing Census, adding that the outcome of the exercise would not form the basis of the 2023 census.

Ezeh called on stakeholders, especially residents, security agencies and the media to support the commission during the census to ensure that the objectives are achieved.