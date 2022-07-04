NOC Optimistic of Good Outing for Team Nigeria at Birmingham 2022 

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Nigeria’s team to the forthcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled to hold from July 28 to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom have prospects of returning home with medals, so declares the body that should know.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, dropped this hint in Lagos while interacting with sports journalists during the 2022 Olympic Day Celebration held at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos.

According to him, all necessary preparations that will ensure victory for Nigerian athletes at the Games have been concluded.

These include travelling documents for their trip to the United Kingdom and that of accompanying officials.

Besides the Commonwealth Games, Gumel also revealed that Nigeria will also be featuring at the Islamic Games holding from August 9to 18 in Konya, Turkey.

With everything already set and perfected in terms of logistics by the Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Mr. Olabanji Oladapo,

“what is now left is for the athletes to go there and make the country proud,” he further noted. ‘I’m indeed optimistic that Nigeria will put up an excellent performance at both Games”, Gumel concluded.