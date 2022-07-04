Mara Set to Launch Cryptocurrency Wallet to Manage Finances

Latest Headlines
Nosa Alekhuogie
Mara, a pan-African company that offers suite of crypto products, has announced the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet, a portal to the crypto economy.
The product is focused on helping people begin their journey towards conveniently managing their crypto-finance needs, take a major step towards financial freedom, and learn more about cryptocurrency and blockchain in Africa.
The Mara Wallet is a fast and secure multi-currency crypto wallet that gives Africans control over their cryptocurrency. Offering both user-facing products and core infrastructure, Mara reveals a product roadmap that enables users to easily buy, sell, send, withdraw, store, and protect a wide range of fiat and crypto-assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs in real time and without any prior crypto knowledge.
Commenting on the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet, the Co-Founder and CEO at Mara, Chi Nnadi, said: “At Mara, we are committed to the financial empowerment of the individuals that use our products and services to meet their various crypto-finance needs, and take responsibility in building an informed community seriously.
While describing how the Mara Wallet waitlist works, Nnadi said: “Pre-registered users will join a queue to enable early access on a first-come, first-served basis. Moreover, a higher position on the waitlist increases the odds of periodically winning prizes. As soon as users join the waitlist, they instantly earn a signup reward. All users who refer the Mara Wallet to their friends, family and community also earn further rewards when those users sign up using their unique referral link. Pre-registered users who participate in the referral activity also improve their chances of moving to top positions on the waitlist.”