  • Monday, 4th July, 2022

Lalong Hails NASCO as Company Inaugurates New Production Plant

Business | 32 mins ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has eulogized NASCO group of companies for consistently contributing to the economic development of the state and Nigeria. 

Lalong said NASCO is one of the few companies “whose chronicles can be written alongside the history of Plateau State and Nigeria especially because it bears all the hallmarks of endurance, durability, immense potential, and a unique talent for survival.”

The Governor was speaking while inaugurating a new NASCO Foods production plant in Jos.

He said, “Before government started to promote self-sufficiency in food production – a policy which encouraged Nigerians to produce what they eat, NASCO’s adoption of the policy of backward integration in sourcing maize as its chief input for the production of cornflakes had empowered thousands of farmers on the Plateau and across many locations in central Nigeria.” 

He noted that this foremost company has not only deepened its presence in Jos, but has endured all the challenges that emerged at various times which led to the exodus of many investors from the State.

Executive Chairman of NASCO Dr. Attia Nasreddin while appreciating the Plateau State and Federal Governments said that the company has received tremendous support and encouragement to overcome the challenges over the years leading to its growth.

