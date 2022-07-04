Kwankwaso: Nigerians Eager to Chase Out APC in 2023

* Says massive crowd indicates victory for NNPP, commissions Gombe office

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, says from all indications, Nigerians are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and are desirous of seeing the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Kwankwaso applauded the massive turnout of people to welcome him to Gombe State late Saturday evening, describing it as a sign that the people are ready for the opportunity to do away with the APC federal government at the 2023 general election.



The NNPP presidential candidate, who was in Gombe to commission the state’s party office, said the massive crowd that came out to welcome him from the airport into the town, had motivated him into believing that Gombe State had joined Kano and others in the league of “Kwankwasiya States”.

Addressing supporters at the Gombe International Hotel, shortly after commissioning the party office, Kwankwaso said there were huge indications of a bright future for the barely four months old party.



According to him, NNPP would bring real positive change to Nigerians by wiping away the tears and sufferings inflicted by the Buhari government.

“The greedy APC government officials have collapsed all sectors of the Nigerian economy, with the exception of their pockets,” he said, urging the people to go out and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), as that is the only means they can use to change the tide in Nigeria.



In his remarks, Chairman, Board of Trustees of NNPP, Buba Galadima, said the 2023 elections would be very interesting for the NNPP, going by the way they were received in Gombe State. Galadima called on members of the party to go for their PVCs as well as mobilise Nigerians in all parts of the state, especially, in villages, to do same.



The governorship candidate of the party in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Mailantarki, thanked the presidential candidate for his visit and assured him that the party office would greatly enhance their campaign activities in the state. Mailantarki said NNPP in Gombe State relied very much on the masses, who were the backbone of the party.



He said NNPP had been able to win the support of Gombe people because they had followed the footsteps of Kwankwaso, who had been empowering the youth to realise their dreams and potential in different sectors.

“By copying your legacies, we were able to send no fewer than eight young Nigerians to pursue their football career in Europe and other parts of world and we still plan more of such initiative,” Mailantarki told Kwankwaso.