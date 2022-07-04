Italian Oil Refiner, Maire Tecnimont Pledges Support for Nigeria’s Economic Development

Peter Uzoho

Italian multinational oil and gas refining company, Maire Tecnimont Group, has pledged to support Nigeria in unlocking her greater values by processing the country’s abundant natural resources as well as in developing her circular economy.

This came on the heels of the recent signing of an agreement with African Refinery Port Harcourt Limited (ARPHL) for the construction of 100,000 barrels per day refinery to be collocated in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Chief Executive Officer of Maire Tecnimont, Alessandro Bernini, made the announcement in a statement issued at the refining firm’s Headquarters in Italy, which was sent to THISDAY.

Bernini said, “We are really honoured to support Nigeria both in unlocking greater values by processing its natural resources and in developing circular economy for the first time in the country, as Biojet is one of the most effective solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of the global aviation industry.

“Moreover, these new contracts confirm the strong geographical diversification of any backlog and the reliability of our technology driven value proposition”.

According to the statement, the company’s subsidiaries, Tecnimont and Stamicarbon, had been awarded several new contracts and other variations for licensing, engineering services and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) activities by international clients in Europe, the Middle-East, Far East and Nigeria.

Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, Maire Tecnimont S.p.A is a global leader in the transformation of natural resources in plant engineering in downstream oil and gas, with technological and execution competencies.

Through its subsidiaries, the Group operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition.

The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries through approximately 50 operative companies and powered by a staff strength of about 9300 personnel.