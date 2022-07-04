Insecurity: Sule to Boost Operatives’ Morale in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday promised to provide immediate logistics support to security agencies in order to boost their morale and efficiency in the fight against insecurity in the state.

Sule added that the immediate provision of logistics would enable the security operatives to take the fight against insecurity to the criminal elements and checkmate their nefarious activities.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Addra, said that the governor made the promise when he spoke with security chiefs at the Palace of the Abaga Toni in Kokona Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The statement added that “the governor assured that his administration will continue to be proactive and provide support to security operatives in the state. He promised to construct the Gurku-Dari as well as the Angwan Takw-Moroa-Ninkoro Roads in the area to ease access.”

The statement said that the governor decried “the recent security breaches in the Kokona Local Government Area and its environs.

“Governor Sule stated that crime and criminality would not have a place in the state, and urged for increased collaboration between security agencies and civil authorities to take the fight to the criminal elements so as to checkmate their nefarious activities.”