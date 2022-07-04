HR Practitioners Task to Drive Business Growth with Innovation

Oluchi Chibuzor

Human Resource (HR) Practitioners in the country have been tasked to play a more critical role to drive business growth through innovations, problem solving skills and upholding ethical behaviours within their organisations.

In view of this, they were equally urged to be proactive by avoiding dilemma situations in their quest to create a competent workforce.

The event with the theme, “The Leading Leader: Driving Exponential Growth Through Leading Behaviour,” saw about 50 HR being inducted.

Speaking at an induction programme, held in Lagos recently, the Managing Director, Certification Edge, Ajibola Bamidele, emphasised that with the world of work changing professionals in the industry must adapt to trends to lead business growth.

Bamidele noted that, “We are looking at the HR thinking like a CEO and driving the business. HR not only supports the business, but they must start to understand that if the business fails they fail because they manage the people, set the Key Performance Index.

“So the challenge is about the mindset, we are not seeing ourselves as business drivers and also there is a lot of skill gap. With this training , we are building their capacity to help develop their leadership skills to drive business to profitability.”

Also, making her presentation titled, ‘Leading The HR Function’, the Chief Talent Officer, Coronation, Pai Gamde, said it is about HR practitioners training, developing, pulling out influences and solving problems for the organisations.