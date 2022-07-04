FG Urged to Apply Political Solution to Resolve IPOB Leader’s Issue

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The federal government has been urged to consider the desirability of applying political solution to resolve the issue of the detention and trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

Leader of the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Obinna Ichita, made the call in a chat with journalists in Umuahia, where he observed that political solutiion remaind “the best” way out of the Kanu conundrum and its attendant problems.

Kanu, who is standing trial on treasonable offences, was denied bail last Tuesday by the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, following a fresh application from Kanu.

But Hon. Ichita, who represents Aba South State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, insisted that the continued detention of the IPOB leader has become worrisome and needed a way out of the logjam.

“As always, I am in support of a political solution to the issues that Kanu has with the Nigerian state. Many people hold the same view across the length and breadth of the federation.

“There is always a solution to every problem. After all, many agree strongly that some issues raised by Kanu are germane. These can, and should be addressed in this search for a lasting peace,” he said.

The lawmaker, therefore, stated that the federal government has no genuine reason not to heed the call from well-meaning Nigerians to find a lasting solution to the rising tension in the South-east zone.

According to him, the federal government should muster the political will “to view Kanu from the prism of a factor worthy of consideration in the search for lasting peace in South East and not just as the cause of insecurity therein.

“Many believed that the release of Nnamdi Kanu should be considered in the search for peace and stronger national integration. Let peace reign.”

The Abia lawmaker lauded the IPOB leader for his comportment in the face of persecution even to the extent of calling on his supporters to maintain peace after he was denied bail.