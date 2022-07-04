  • Monday, 4th July, 2022

Djokovic Defeats Rijthoven to Set up Sinner Q’final Clash

Sport | 6 mins ago

Defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a seventh Wimbledon title as he reached the quarter-finals with a four-set win over Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven last night.

Bidding for a fourth successive triumph at the All England Club, the top seed won 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 on Centre Court.

Van Rijthoven, ranked 104th, delighted the crowd as he took the second set.

But 20-time major winner Djokovic, 35, responded emphatically to that setback and will meet Jannik Sinner next.

Italian 10th seed Sinner knocked out talented Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 earlier on Sunday.

Djokovic, who will contest a Wimbledon quarter-final for the 13th time, has now won 25 consecutive Tour-level matches on grass – the third longest such streak in the Open era.

His 25 successive victories at Wimbledon mean he has also drawn level with Pete Sampras in fourth place on the Open era’s list of longest unbeaten runs at SW19.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.