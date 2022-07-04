Amstel Malta Ultra Backs S’Falcons to Overcome Bayana Bayana in Group Opener 

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official Malt drink of the Super Falcons is confident the Nigeria national women’s team will get off to a positive start this evening when they take on South Africa’s Bayana Bayana in their opening game of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Even though many fans believe the wide gap between the Super Falcons and Bayana Bayana has greatly reduced, Amstel Malta Ultra have faith in Coach Randy Waldrum and his Ladies to shoot down their fierce South African rivals.

For over four years, Amstel Malta Ultra has been one of the key brands supporting the Super Falcons and nourishing them to greater heights.

Now, the world-class brewed Malt Drink says it is firmly rooting for the Falcons to show the continent once more why they are the number one and record champions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Brand Manager Amstel Malta, Maire Abia-Bassey, said the Super Falcons are fully aware they need to hit the ground running in their first match against South Africa and she doesn’t expect anything short of victory from the Ladies.

While the Super Falcons have gotten to nine WAFCON finals and won all, Bayana Bayana have made it into four finals but lost all and are desperate for a change in fortunes in Morocco.