With His Not Business as Usual Policy, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is Making a Difference in Kwara

Anybody that knows anything about genuinely stellar achievements, especially in leadership and management, would understand that it is all about commitment. Even the most obtuse person, as long as they are committed to their people and land, will rake up great merits in achievements. But the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is not obtuse. Thus, his achievements in the last three years as Kwara governor have been nothing less than spectacular.

Some people were indeed born to be great and others had to take classes. But Governor AbdulRazaq has opened up a different path: that one does not need to make grand speeches to be considered great. One only needs to be dedicated to their role and office, and the people will tell stories of that individual’s greatness. And so it is that in Kwara, the people speak incessantly of the greatness of Governor AbdulRazaq, recognising that all he does, he does for them.

Not long ago, Senate President Ahmed Lawan compared AbdulRazaq to his predecessors, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Abdulfatah Ahmed. Lawan stated that AbdulRazaq had significantly surpassed both Saraki and Ahmed with his achievements, leading others to claim that AbdulRazaq is the best governor to come out of Kwara.

Without a doubt, these praises are not without merit. AbdulRazaq has taken Kwara as his favourite thing, cleaning and polishing every aspect of it so that it can hold its own when compared to places like Abuja and Lagos. So far, infrastructural development is at its peak and citizenry welfare remains at the top of the priority scale for policy formulation and implementation.