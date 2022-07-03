  • Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund Targets African Journalists, Filmmakers, Others

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

Journalists, filmmakers, content producers, visual and performing artists stand a chance to get up to $2000 grant through a collaborative initiative of Africa No Filter.

Committed to transforming the stereotypical narratives of Africa, it launched the Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund, named after African business leader and philanthropist Tony Elumelu. It is a standalone initiative and an extension of Elumelu’s commitment to catalysing a redefined African success story, powered by Africa’s youth and their creative ideas.

“This initiative aligns with our belief and extends the work that we do at the Tony Elumelu Foundation,” said Elumelu. “Empowering young creative entrepreneurs and the creative sector provides a channel for us to project Africa’s positives globally.  We need their voices to tell our often less-told stories of triumph, resilience, hard work and innovation.”

The Fund will award grants to emerging artists and storytellers, whose work shines a light on entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in Africa. Only applicants between the ages of 18 and 35, living on the continent or in the Diaspora are eligible.

Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, the insurance subsidiaries of the pan-African investment group, Heirs Holdings have committed $30,000 for the initiative.

“As frontrunners of digital innovation in the insurance space, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life both recognise the important role the creative sector plays in transforming Africa’s narrative,” said Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life.

The application will close on July 29, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.