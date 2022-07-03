Skincare Expert, Foluso Oguntola, Rules Her World

Skincare expert and cosmetologist, Foluso Oguntola, is a woman blessed with pragmatic ideas and beautiful dreams. From the outset, Oguntola, who is the CEO of Cyndi’s Empire, had desired to rule her world. By Providence, the businesswoman can be said to be living her dream today, as she has spread her tentacles beyond the shores of the country.

With a track record of experience, professionalism, safety, perfection and above all customer satisfaction, Cyndi’s Empire, an aesthetics, skincare and dermatology clinic, has blazed a trail in the past 10 years.

However, as gathered by Society Watch, just like every other entrepreneur, the beauty expert has faced her own challenges while nurturing the firm, but with zeal and perseverance, has been able to stay above her competitors.

Oguntola, once a famous face on television, trained as a cosmetologist at the United Arab Emirates’ Laserderm Aesthetics Academy, Lagos. She revealed that her emergence in the beauty industry is borne out of her love for looking good and her passion for the skin care business. She dumped her first love, entertainment, because of her passion for skin care. Her beauty and skin care outfit is formed to equip Nigerians with global best aesthetic practices and access to innovations that help to personalize individualistic treatments.

As the competition in the beauty industry is getting intense by the day and as more investors are looking to cash in, Cyndi’s Empire has remained afloat by evolving new ways in the production of her products and service delivery, nationwide and beyond.

Oguntola disclosed that the procedures are safe, tested, and proven to defy environmental factors that cause and rapidly increase ageing and skin damage among the youth and the aged.