Seun Kuti Resumes Europe Tour at Marazzano Music Festival

Afrobeat star and leader of the Egypt 80 Band, Seun Kuti will resume performance at the Marazzano Music Festival in Italy today, July 3. The singer had paused his Europe tour which kicked off on May 31 to mourn the recent death of migrants crossing the Melilla border into Spain.

Kuti had scheduled to perform at Jazzablanca Festival, Morocco, yesterday, July 2, but cancelled it following the sad news.

About 2000 people reportedly stormed Melilla, trying to gain entry into the border.

Civil Society Organisations have called for an investigation into the cause of death and also condemned any attempt to cover up the unfortunate event.

Kuti and his band will kick off the US tour in July.

