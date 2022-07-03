Pillars of High Society, Celebutantes, Corporate Players, and Others Set to Honour Abah Folawiyo’s Four Scores Celebration

There are many things that Nigerians are known for. A dogged attitude toward what we believe in and a determination to celebrate other people without reservation are some of these things. But among the heavyweights of Nigeria’s elitist social circle, it is the latter characteristic that is far more prominent. To demonstrate this fact, pillars of Nigeria’s high society are already gearing up to paint the country red as they celebrate the 80th birthday of super fashion matron, Abah Folawiyo.

On July 22, Folawiyo will clock 80. And while her agemates have already retired from the social scene and become matriarchs of households, Folawiyo continues to don and dazzle the limelight with her peculiar charm. Thus, at 80, Folawiyo remains a sight for sore eyes, a brilliant spark for those intending to go in the way of fashion.

According to reports on the street, the preparations being made by top industrialists and moneybags to honour Folawiyo are not small. Even though some of these individuals are relatives and close friends of the celebrator, the majority of them are people she has brushed shoulders with over the years. Due to her peerless charm and remarkable presence, Folawiyo makes a mark on everyone she meets.

Folawiyo is known as the matron of honour of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria. She was born and raised in Ghana but relocated to Nigeria. She had a son but lost her partner, Segun Awolowo, the son of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, to an accident in 1963. Nevertheless, light dawned again in her life when she married late billionaire Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo. Her son is the prominent Segun Awolowo Jnr., grandson to Awolowo.

Despite this seeming up-and-down life, Folawiyo has continued to show great resilience. It is not surprising, therefore, that others are honoured to have made her acquaintance in times past and are willing to turn the country on its head as they celebrate her 80th birthday.