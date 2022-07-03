Not a Good Time as Politics Tears Bukola and Ope Saraki Apart

From the very beginning, power has always been something of a divider of human beings. It seems as if the prospect of power is just as effective in creating this dividing wall between acquaintances, friends, and even close relatives. And so it appears for former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his cousin, Ope Saraki. Thanks to politics, a gulf has been created between the duo, a gulf that appears to be bottomless, if history has anything to say about the tiffs in the Saraki family.

According to reports, Ope has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Ope is only the most recent of politicians deserting the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for other parties, especially NNPP. However, Ope’s exodus has likely left behind a scarred relationship with his cousin, Saraki.

Ope is a former aide to Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). During the NNPP-organised ceremony that welcomed Ope and a few others, he explained the reason for his defection, stating that “I am a Nigerian and I have freedom of interaction and can decide to join and interact with any political party for the progress of the people. In our presidential candidate, Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, we see a new Nigeria.” In seeing this new Nigeria, Ope is apparently not keen on seeing anything from the perspective of his cousin.

For those who are unaware, any tiff involving Saraki usually takes a long time to settle. Such was the case when it involved his sister, Senator Gbemisola Saraki-Forowa who is currently the Minister of State for Transportation. Not to mention that he and Ope are only cousins, it is likely that politics has once again created a deep gash in the familial relations of the Sarakis.

Then again, both Ope and Saraki may not take the political gulf to heart. After all, each person is entitled to their own decisions.