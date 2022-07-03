  • Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

No Dream Watford  Debut for Okoye

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye’s debut for Watford ended in a 1-3 loss to Cambridge United in their first pre-season game yesterday.

Okoye switched from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam to relegated Watford. He was selected in the starting lineup in this his first game which ended in defeat.

Also in action for Watford was Tomiwa Dele-Bashiru, while other  Nigerian stars like  William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Kalu and Emmanuel Dennis did not feature for the Hornets.

Okoye was beaten 15 minutes into the game as Harvey Knibbs gave Cambridge United the lead.

At half-time Okoye was replaced by Daniel Bachmann who went on to concede two goals.

Watford’s next friendly game is against Bolton Wanderers which comes up on Tuesday, July 12.

Meanwhile, other pre-season friendly games lined up for the Hornets are Wycombe Wanderers, Millwall and Southampton.

