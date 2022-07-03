No Disunity in PDP Nationwide, Says Party Chieftain

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





An aide to Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has affirmed that the unity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is intact all over the country.

Onuesoke, who is also former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the party in Delta State, allayed fear of disunity in the party while responding to questions from newsmen in Warri shortly after returning from a visit to PDP Headquarters, Wadata, Abuja. According to him, the PDP family is more united than as it was, hence it is working in one accord.

Affirming that the party leadership was intact, he said he was amazed to read media reports alleging a split in the ranks of political leaders when the party had become more united than it was.

“There is nothing like that. At best, it is in the imagination of the writers, particularly the opposition party who have not developed the capacity for a harmonious and an all-embracing election process for the good of their members that they are spreading baseless information,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain disclosed that those trying to insinuate disaffection amongst their leaders through false propaganda would be disappointed, noting the party would come out from the rumour stronger and better prepared for victory in the 2023 general election.

He explained that what is presently happening in PDP is a sign of true democracy where members are given the opportunity to compete and express their minds without hindrances adding that at the final conclusion, the issue would be resolved as one family.

“I did not see any cracks in PDP. The structure of the party, from my own observation, is that the wards, states, region, zonal and national levels are very intact. I suspected that the rumour of division in PDP must have been engineered by the oppositions to derogate the party and gain cheap political points,” he noted.

While urging Nigerians to continue to retain the confidence they have in the party, Onuesoke expressed optimism that the forces fueling false PDP crisis and disunity would be surprised when the party came out victorious.