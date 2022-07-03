Nigerian Animators Selected for Durban FilmMart 2022

Four Nigerian animators are among the animators selected to showcase their works at the Durban FilmMart (DFM) Animation programme. They are Brian O Wilson (Aminah’s Journey), Ajibola Adewole-Oyebokun (Grit), Esther Kemi Gbadamosi (PTD: Prepared To Die) and collaborative work between Joseph Eseme and Wilson (OKIKI – The Legend of The Half God).

The animation programme includes a partnership with Tshimologong through which 10 animation creatives will be given the opportunity to participate at the DFM Pitch and Finance Forum.

Prior to the Pitch Forum, the 2022 DFM projects will receive mentorship assistance from producers and professionals. In collaboration with African Animation Network, the Animation industry sessions at this year’s DFM will feature both the virtual and physical events; the virtual stream will focus on distribution, production, funding and gaming, while the physical stream will look at the distribution, and industry development in the film industry within South Africa. The animation discussions will highlight not just the nuanced differences between animation and live-action terrains but engage in the challenges and opportunities that exist for film professionals through animation storytelling mediums.

DFM 2022 will be presented under the theme ‘Revolution Evolution: Changing the Narrative’ as both an online and physical programme from July 22 to 31.