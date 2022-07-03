Leo Stan Ekeh: Making the World a Better Place

In many ways, the job of an industrialist is to lead the sector within which they work to glory. It is about improving the efficiency of resource utilization and bringing that sector up to par with others in the nation and outside. Founder and Chairman of Zinox Group, Leonard Stanley Ekeh (Leo Stan Ekeh for short), has done all these in the Nigerian tech sector. But being the person he is, he is doing even more with his foundation, the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF).

LSEF is a prominent non-governmental organization (NGO) that the businessman established to make the lives of people better. Specifically, Ekeh founded the NGO with the ultimate aim of promoting knowledge among people, knowing that relevant and practical knowledge is the foundation of a good life. Thus, Ekeh’s Foundation makes sure to regularly provide quality education and valuable entrepreneurship seminars and projects to interested Nigerians.

Currently, Ekeh’s foundation is set to surpass its past achievements with a new project, the Imo Wealth Project. According to reports, this particular project will create 10,000 job opportunities for the people of Imo State. Also, it is reported that Ekeh’s forthcoming project will help entrepreneurs in the state better manage their resources and grow their resources through the acquisition of practical knowledge and access to interest-free loans.

With the Imo Wealth Project, Ekeh is set to reduce the number of unemployed graduates in the state, helping the government to better use the passions of these young people, and improving the prospects of the state. By this, Ekeh is creating a foundation for the development of Imo, a foundation that could birth a state in the South-East that will surpass every other in the years to come.