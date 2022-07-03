Jumia Assures Nigerians of Quality Products, Trust in 10 Years

Emma Okonji

After a successful and satisfactory 10 years operation of e-commerce business in Nigeria, Jumia has assured its Nigerian consumers of trust, quality product and services, including pricing in the next 10 years.

CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Mr. Massimiliano Spalazzi, who gave the assurance in Lagos recently during the 10 years anniversary celebration of Jumia Nigeria, said having met its target in its first 10 years of operations as e-commerce giant in Nigeria, Jumia would focus more on consumers’ needs and satisfaction in the areas of trust and service quality in the next 10 years.

“In the next 10 years, we will look with confidence to focus more on customers’ needs in order to satisfy the customer always. We will pay more attention to quality, prizing and trust,” Spalazzi said.

According to him, Jumia Nigeria started its Nigerian operations on June 12, 2012 with an online retailer that was mainly focused on foods and fashion. “In few years down the line, we launched other categories like Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Groceries, Electronics, Mobile Phones and more. We later launched the Jumia Foods with home delivery and later expanded it to Jumia Pay, and built the Jumia Logistics, which is one of the strongest in Nigeria and Africa.

“We also developed Jumia Advertising, which is a platform that allows anyone to advertise their bands online. We are very proud of what we have achieved in the last 10 years, with the support of our Nigerian customers. In the past 10 years, we have built the Jumia ecosystem of trusted partners spanning across FMCG, Restaurants, Banks, among others,” Spalazzi said.

Jumia Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Jeremy Hodara, said he was proud of the achievements of Jumia Nigeria in the last 10 years. He said he had always believed that any business that can be successful in Nigeria, could be successful in any country in Africa.

“When we started 10 years ago, no one believed that e-commerce will be successful in Nigeria, but 10 years after, we have established a successful e-commerce business in Nigeria, with the support of our partners and customers. Today we have expanded Jumia operations in Nigeria to meet the daily needs of customers, including advertising,” Hodara said.

Speaking on the theme: ‘The Role of e-Commerce in Shaping the Nigerian Economy,’ the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said Jumia revolutionised e-commerce business in Nigeria within a space of 10 years.

“E-commerce can be described as one of the most disruptive innovation in the 21st Century, facilitating transactions in multi-dimensional ways. In Nigeria, e-commerce is facilitated by emerging digital technology, which supports content creation, distribution and consumption. Industry sources have put the value of e-commerce business in Nigeria at about $13 billion, indicating its significance in the Nigerian ecosystem,” Almona said.

She explained that e-commerce has played a tremendous role in supporting the development of the private enterprises, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across various sectors of the Nigerian economy. She commended Jumia Nigeria for its resilience and consistency in developing the Nigerian e-commerce sector.

The celebration was climaxed with three different panel sessions that featured experts who discussed the promising future of Nigeria’s logistics sector, the future of retail in Nigeria and the future of payments in Nigeria.

The panelists include: Country Marketing Manager, UPS, Morolayo Igeleke; Managing Director, FMCG, Gandhi Anandan; Country Managing Director, DHL, Muyiwa Adeseyoju; Managing Director, VAS2Nets Technologies, Teniola Stuffman; CEO, Clane Limited, Dipo Alabede; COO, Tastee Fried Chicken, Dr. Fowoke Akinleye, and Chairman, Somotex Nigeria Limited, Anil Mohinani.