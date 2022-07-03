How The Goal Of A Transgenerational Company Keeps Obiwezy Going Amidst IT Businesses’ Challenges

Kofoworola Onanauga is the Chief Operations Officer, Obiwezy Enterprises. In this interview with THISDAY, she speaks on the firm’s core values, principles and progress amidst the sectors’ challenges.

What’s your general overview of the IT sector?

Everything is now cloudbase, an application programming interface (API) or some sort of real time basis with artificial intelligence. It is raging but quite comforting.

What measures should be put in place to better the IT space and e-commerce sector?

I would say better internet access, more trust, more means to be able to measure one’s progress as a business.

How are you working towards achieving your vision?

We are trying our best in every capacity that matters to the kind of businesses that we do.

How would you rate your journey to being the most technologically advanced platform for innovative smartphone buy-back solutions?

We are not where we started, and we are moving really quickly, however stealthily.

What is the motivation that keeps Obiwezy going amidst these challenges?

The goal of a transgenerational company; our goal is to see Obiwezy through as many generations as possible. With this in mind, we can’t afford to stop halfway and give up on our dream.

What problems are you currently solving with your business?

The fact that we sell convenience cannot be overemphasized and that’s one problem we are solving there. Another one is with our unique technological products, we are solving the challenge of low-standard products.

What new innovations should the public expect from Obiwezy?

We will not let the cat out of the bag yet, but be expectant.

What are the trends you see in the sectors where you operate in?

Quite a number of diversification across all quarters in the sectors is what we see as the major trend.

How is Obiwezy aligning with these trends?

We are meeting that need by providing a wider range of product lines.

Where do you see Obiwezy in the next five years?

In the next five years, Obiwezy will be in the line or the path of e-commerce revolution locally, as well as globally.