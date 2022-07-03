Herbert Wigwe Throws 60th Wedding Anniversary for Parents in Lagos

HighLife

Parenting is no small job. It takes much more than devotion to nurturing a child to adulthood. It takes even more for the child to reciprocate and demonstrate unconditional love for his parents. This is the case of Herbert Wigwe, the CEO and Group MD of Access Bank. His parents recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, and Wigwe ensured that they had a memorable ceremony.

His parents, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and his wife had a lot to be thankful for. This was even glaring to observers that the couple had spent all these years in delight and comfort in each other. But most of all, they were able to create a banking legend.

Indeed, Wigwe’s prestige ensured that such an anniversary did not just go with the wind. Instead, he threw a party to honour his parents which was attended by movers and shakers of society. After all, Wigwe can call for winds and storms considering how far he has walked in the corporate industry. Yet, it is evident that he owes a significant lot of what he is today to his parents.

Wigwe has been dominating the banking scene for the past four years. He has led Access Bank to deter the world, acquiring banking institutions all over Africa. By doing so, Wigwe grew Access Bank from a small business into a striving conglomerate.

Despite how far he has climbed on the social and economic ladder, Wigwe remains a filial son. Even today, he is still known as the son of the Ikwerre pastor from Onueke Isiokpo.