Having An Understanding Partner Was Key To My Career Success’ – Ex Skye Bank MD, Timothy Oguntayo

WHEN the legendary Nigerian nationalist and leader, Obafemi Awolowo, told us in 1968 that he owes his success in life to the grace of God, his self-discipline and his wife, many might have dismissed it as just flattery. However, similar testimonies from other leaders, including that of the veteran financial expert and former Managing Director, Skye Bank, Mr. Timothy Oguntayo, is proof that a person’s spouse could be a major success driver in their lives.

In a sit down with this reporter, Oguntayo peels back memories of his earlier career days, revelling in how his wife was essential to maintaining stability in his home, and his career.

He explained, “In the early days of my career, I lived far from my various offices, and it was mandatory to be physically present in the office every day, unlike these days where you can work remotely. Even when I was in business development roles, I couldn’t just go from home to see a customer; I had to first register my presence in the office; otherwise, it could be assumed that you decided to just arrive late to work. So, I was almost not there during the week. I was lucky that my wife worked closer to the house, and she could afford to drop the children off at school and pick them up after she had closed from work.

“To strike a balance, I had to reduce my social engagements to the barest minimum so I could spend the weekend with my family. I needed to be around my children. We used to visit fun places of those days like the Apapa Amusement part and the National Theatre, in Lagos, and we had fun being together. We also used to travel to Ibadan to visit the Zoo at the University of Ibadan, and also the amusement park in town then. Of course, we also go over their homework together, and then we also attended church together as a family, on Sundays.”

Oguntayo, who has also successfully mentored several Nigerians within and outside the banking industry, emphasised that the secret to having a successful career as a married individual was to have an understanding partner.

“I learned from my parents that if the husband and wife can stick together, communicate effectively, trust and respect each other, the family will succeed, and the children will turn out to be good. No matter the challenges of life, the family bond will be a source of strength when the wind of adversity blows.”

With over 35 years of experience in the banking and finance sector, Oguntayo has cut his teeth in the professional financial advisory scene. Since he set up his DLK investment and financial advisory firm, in 2016, he has helped myriad businesses scale and even gets listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Drawing upon his decades of experience as a bank executive, Oguntayo is a well-respected expert in the African corporate sector. Some of his key career highlights include the first-ever close-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange (Skye Shelter Fund). It was subsequently launched in the Nigerian capital market.

He has also been awarded a laurel of excellence for his role as a community ambassador in his native Ogun community, by the Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives, as well as Odeda Local Government Council in his home state of Ogun State.