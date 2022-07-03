Fayose Should Be Advised to Keep Quiet

Notes for File

Nigeria is the only country where politicians are totally shameless. Observers wonder the kind of persons they are and how they reason each time they make public comments.

It beats the imagination of many when former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, speaks these days.

As an outgoing governor in 2018, Fayose refused to conduct a free and fair primary and imposed a candidate on the members and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The result, of course, was a woeful performance in the governorship election by the party as Governor Kayode Fayemi swept 15 local government areas (LGAs) out the 16.

Instead of learning a lesson from his failure, he also exhibited his autocratic tendency in 2022 by scheming out formidable candidates like a former governor of the state, Mr. Segun Oni and Senator Biodun Olujimi to anoint a weak candidate, Mr. Olabisi Kolawole. The result again was a woeful performance by the PDP, which came a distant third, after the ruling APC and Oni’s Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Today, the same Fayose is threatening that the PDP would lose the 2023 presidential election if the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar does not recognise his importance and that of Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike to the party.

In another breath, the same Fayose is demanding power shift to the South, saying it would be unfair for a northerner in the person of Atiku to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many wonder why the former governor did not raise this issue when he bought form to contest the PDP presidential primary election. Why did he congratulate Atiku after his victory at the primary and now turn around to say another thing? Why did he not reject his emergence? Fayose and many PDP leaders should cover their heads in shame.

It would do him a whole lot of good if he learns to keep quite and ignore somethings. Also, those who known should admonish him to keep quiet some times.