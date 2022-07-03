Ex-Ogun Commissioner, Bukola Olopade’s Date with History 

When someone wears garlands and adorns prestigious chieftaincy titles, especially in his or her native land, it’s a clear testimony that he/she is indeed an illustrious son/daughter of that town. This is often said about the successful sports administrator, politician cum social advocate, Hon. Bukola Olopade, popularly known as Ozogula.

Last Friday, he was installed with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Osi Asoju Oba of Egbaland, while his lovely wife, Yetunde was honoured with the title of Erelu Osi Asoju Oba of Egbaland by Oba Aremu Oladotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland, amidst pomp and ceremony.

The event, which was held at the expansive palace of the Alake, had in attendance the high and mighty in the society.

The former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state played host to his friends, well-wishers and associates at a colourful and classic reception at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) event centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The gaily guests were feted to the best of local and intercontinental dishes, expensive wines and premium cognac, with entertainment by Tolu, son of Egba-born music legend, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey.

Until he ventured into sports administration and marketing, Olopade, who is well known for throwing top-notch parties and events, was the brains behind the top-rated Access Bank-sponsored Lagos City Marathon, Abeokuta Marathon 10km race, and the Remo ultra-race.