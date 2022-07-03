C&I Leasing Assures Stakeholders of Corporate Governance Compliance



C&l Leasing Plc has assured its investors and other stakeholders of its commitment towards compliance with corporate governance

In a statement titled: “RE: Suspension of Trading in C & I Leasing Shares by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX),” signed by its management at the weekend, the company stated that it attention had been drawn to media reports regarding the temporary suspension of trading on its shares by the NGX.

“We wish to clarify as follows: Significantly, our operations are guided by multiple regulators for the different aspects of our services to various industries, which has delayed our filings even though our financial reports are up to date. We are actively engaging with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to resolve all outstanding regulatory obligations.

“Nonetheless, we would submit our 2021 filings as soon as the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained. We crave the indulgence, and understanding of the general public, and also wish to reassure our shareholders, and other stakeholders including all our esteemed clientele of management’s commitment to good corporate governance, and global best practices in all our dealings.”