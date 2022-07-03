  • Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

Buhari Commiserates with NEF Chairman, Ango Abdullahi, over Son’s Death

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi, on the death of his first son, Isa Abdullahi.


Reacting to the news of the death yesterday, the president, in a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said:
“I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of your eldest son, Isa Abdullahi, a Director with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).”
President Buhari noted that “the demise of such a dynamic young man is particularly touching, because, as a father, I know the emotional impact of losing a loved one.


“We are proud of his services to the country. May his soul rest in peace. May Allah comfort you and give you the strength to overcome this great and irreparable loss,” the President added.


In another condolence message, President Buhari, described the death of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen, a federal legislator from Edo State as a sad loss to the nation.
He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Edo State,  the leaders, and membership of the National Assembly.

