  • Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

Billionaire Pharmacist, Obiora Chukwuka’s Wilderness Journey  

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

In a couple of months, billionaire businessman and renowned pharmacist, Dr. Obiora Chukwuka, will be joining the club of the sexagenarians. Among other things, he plans to share the inspiring stories of life with his fans across the globe through an autobiography titled: “My Wilderness Journey”. The book chronicles his childhood, challenges and triumphs.

 Society Watch gathered that the countdown to his 60th birthday shindig and retirement party is in top gear, as family, friends, top business associates, staff members and catholic priests are in high spirits to celebrate with him. The Anambra State-born businessman is leaving no stone unturned to make the birthday celebrations most memorable.

When the story of the Nigerian pharmaceutical business is told, one name that will enjoy prominent mention is  Dr. Chukwuka. He belongs to the school of thought that believes so much in integrity, hard work and perseverance. To him, that is the key to success and no shortcut to becoming successful; he never fails to preach this wherever he goes.

Chukwuka, also a philanthropist, has been helping the needy through his Eziafakaego Foundation. In 2018, he and his beautiful wife, Obiageli, donated a Chapel of Perpetual Adoration to the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oke-Afa Isolo, Lagos State, among many churches.

