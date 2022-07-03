Babajide Sanwo-Olu: Promise Keeper

In many ways, we can compare individuals holding a similar position, as we often do with Nigerian governors. Some earn the praise of the people for renovating roads and building clinics. Others, like Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, win the hearts of their people by keeping promises. This time, it is the real estate industry that bears witness to the man’s excellence.

Sanwo-Olu recently opened up a new set of apartments called the Greater Lagos LBIC Apartments in the Agege area of Lagos State. During the opening ceremony, the governor handed over ownership rights of the apartments at no cost to those who were displaced by the building of the Pen Cinema Bridge about five years ago. As some would recall, Sanwo-Olu made it a point to emphasise such conditions during his campaign, promising to overturn them. Thus, with LBIC Apartments, Sanwo-Olu has fulfilled his promise.

Since coming on board the Lagos ship in 2019, the governor seems to be consistent with his plans for the state. So far, Lagos is one of the top three when it comes to the development of the education sector and transportation. Should he continue at this pace, other governors may borrow a leaf from his book.