Ayo Karim: Remains Unruffled

Over the years, Ayo Karim has shown that he is not a run-of-the-mill businessman. From construction to the oil and gas business, he has made a name for himself in Nigeria and beyond. But he is not limited to the business world. In 2014, he declared his interest in the number one job in Oyo State. This surprised many who limited his expertise in the boardroom. Also, given his gentle manner, it was hard to picture him in the political landscape.

Quite predictably, it was like a misadventure of sorts for him, as he could not clinch the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Unperturbed, the billionaire showcased his sense of good sportsmanship and supported the preferred party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, who eventually lost to Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite this, the astute corporate giant immediately picked the pieces of his life and went back to his original boardroom job, which had suffered a big setback during his political foray. But the businessman again attempted to represent his people in the Oyo South Senatorial District. Yet it was another unfulfilled mission, as he could not go past the party primaries.

Despite the humiliation, Karim has remained unperturbed, showcasing the gentlemanly traits that have endeared him to many.