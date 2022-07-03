Ajimobi’s Memory Lingers on

Again, the beautiful memories of the late former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, came alive on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

It was just like yesterday that his family was thrown into prolonged mourning after he died of COVID-19 complications at 70 two years ago.

In celebration of his life and times, his family held a prayer for him at his Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

His wife, Florence, also took to social media to pen some beautiful words about him.

She wrote: “Biola mi, just like yesterday, you left, leaving in my heart a huge void none can fill. You were a husband like no other; totally loving, relentlessly caring and a huge support system. Life without you has been tough, but seeing your legacies radiating in gold gives me the strength to forge on.

“In life, you were a great man; and in death, you are a legend that lives on. Our children miss your company, words of encouragement and support. They take solace in the golden legacies. Our grandchildren miss their doting grandpa. The beautiful moments spent with you are now their cherished treasures.

“Abiola mii, you lived well, you have taken a bow, continue to rest on. Loving and missing you always, Your masterpiece of nature.”