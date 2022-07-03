Abiola Dosunmu: A New King’s Mother in the Making 

The life of royalty is not something that common people can make casual comments about. Nevertheless, there are those times when reports from the royal palace excite denizens endlessly. As the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has announced the ascension of a new Yeye Oba Oodua, this is one of those times.

Social media is currently agog with news of the royal ascension of Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, one of the most prominent matriarchs of high society in the present. According to reports, Dosunmu is set to be decorated with the title of Yeye Oba Oodua, making her the Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa.

Of course, to go from being the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos to the Queen Mother of the royal house is no small business. This is one of the pinnacle moments in the life of Dosunmu. Nevertheless, preparations are being made to assist her to continue where the last Queen Mother and wife of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the late Chief Hannah Dideolu Awolowo, stopped. Moreover, the crowning ceremony will be held at Ife, Osun State, in the second week of July.

Even though some people might not be able to attend the main event, provisions are already being made to ensure that they still get to glimpse Dosunmu after her royal ascension. This will be during the welcoming party which will be held in Lagos. Indeed, that party is expected to be attended by the echelons of social circles in Nigeria. Undoubtedly, Dosunmu has earned this reputation as an influential socialite and matriarch of high society. At 74, she remains vibrant, full of life and bliss, charming and thoughtful. Even now, as she is set to become Yeye Oodua, she remains unchanged by the prospect of royal power.