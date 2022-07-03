A Week of Mixed Feelings for Funke Akindele

Barely 48 hours after the exciting news broke that the actress and producer Funke Akindele has been invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to join the Academy, her now ex-husband Abdulrasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz took to his official Instagram account to announce their separation.

According to him, there has been trouble in the marriage in the last two years and he had to move out of their shared home three months ago on Akindele’s insistence. The couple however maintained a peaceful appearance in public. On Father’s Day celebration two weeks ago, Akindele posted a video of her husband on her official Instagram account with a caption that reads partly “Happy Father’s Day darling.”

At the AMVCA held last May, the couple sat together in the main hall but most pictures shared on their individual Instagram accounts showed them with other people.

In his post, he claimed that apart from the AMVCA, he has not been able to “get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.”

News of their marriage crisis has been rumoured in the past. The couple married six years ago and welcomed a set of twins in 2018. Benito, one of the children of JJC Skillz from his ex-wife Mello had also disclosed to the public that their marriage was headed to the rocks. In an Instagram Live video shared via his page on Friday, May 20, 2022, he disclosed that the couple cheats on each other and is no longer living together.

As of the time of filing this report, the actress is yet to make an official statement regarding the separation.