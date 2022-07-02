Sokari-George: Nigeria’s 25m Trees Target is Possible

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



A stakeholder in the environmental sector and Chairman, Wood Expo Nigeria (WEN), Arc. Danny Sokari-George, has said the federal government’s 25 million trees planting policy was achievable, expressing the willingness of his organisation to collaborate on making the dream come to reality.

Sokari-George said in order to birth the 25 million trees across the country, WEN will partner state governments and engage the youths to create jobs from the value chain of wood.

He gave the commitment during the week in Abuja while speaking at the pre-event press conference for 2023 Wood Expo Nigeria to create awareness for the event schedule for Lagos in November.

Sokari-George, said WEN has a vision of partnering state governors to help the federal government realise its plan of planting 25 million trees.

He said: “We want to contribute to the president’s plan in the planting of 25 million trees by seeking partnerships with state governors.”

He also said that it’s not a waste to invest in tree planting because of the huge economic benefits, “it is not a waste of time to secure land and plant trees because when you plant trees today there are ready buyers to buy it off here in Nigeria and abroad. And biologically it is beneficial to the environment.

“We will engage the youths in planting of trees because it will be beneficial to both parties. The youths will benefit economically and it will also help us solve our forest depletion.

“Tree planting investment can give you three times of your investment in 10 years,” Sokari-George said.

He disclosed that: “We are going to have a wood exhibition in November and you will see all that you can do with wood.”

“WEN has a vision by the architect who is planning to grow and use wood in a sensible manner. If our forests are occupied actively by good people, terrorists can’t reside there; we can’t leave the tree planting plan to die because of insecurity,” he said.