Obi Cubana Relaunches New Age Mobile, Unveils Don Jazzy as Brand Ambassador 

Emma Okonji in Lagos



Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, a co-partner in New Age Mobile Concepts Limited, dealer of global power bank and mobile phone accessories and electronic devices, has relaunched the brand, with the unveiling of Nigerian music artist and producer, Don Jazzy, as the brand ambassador.

In a ceremony attended by several people, including celebrated artists, actors and actresses in Lekki, Lagos, recently, the CEO, New Age Mobile Concepts Ltd, Obi Cubana said the company decided to relaunch the brand because of what it represents in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector to satisfy the growing needs of Nigerian consumers with quality products and accessories.

According to him, “The New Age Power Bank is manufactured by New Age Mobile Concepts Ltd, the makers of New Age phone charger and other phone accessories.Currently, New Age Concepts Ltd is among top leading mobile accessories merchandising companies in Nigeria, offering high quality mobile accessories.’’

The businessman and entertainment guru said his company chose Don Jazzy as its brand ambassador because of what he represents in the music industry, his great followers and his fame.

This is coming few days after he launched a multi-billion-naira Golf City Estate in Abuja.

Speaking during the unveiling, Cubana said his business partnership with New Age Mobile is born out of his genuine and legitimate business around the world.

‘’If you ever contemplate buying a power bank that is strong, well-matched with most mobile devices and possesses an inbuilt microcomputer automatic protection chip against overcharge or over voltage, then you can’t go wrong with New Age Power Bank.

‘’As you have rightly known, smartphones consume lots of battery power because they have lots of applications as well as inbuilt processors for fast operations.

In order to ensure top-notch quality, New Age battery-powered devices are manufactured to be versatile, so it can work with any model and brand of phone and smart device,” Cubana said.

The Brand and Marketing Manager, New Age Mobile Concepts Limited, Mrs. Ijeoma Rhema Eze, said in 2004, the New Age brand was created and in 2008, New Age Mobile Concept Limited was incorporated and the first indigenous charger from New Age Mobile was launched that same year.

“In 2014, the first indigenous power bank from New Age Mobile Concepts was launched. In 2021, we launched other devices and mobile accessories.

In 2022, we launched new sets of power bank that can charge various devices. Our products, which include ear phones are durable, portable and first of its kind in Nigeria,” Eze said.

According to her, the power bank can charge a smartphone up to 10 times from 0-100 per cent full and can be relied upon.

The New Age Power Bank comes with different sizes, which include, New Age Pack 22500mah, 18500mah, 15600mah, 15000mah, 12500mAh and many others.