New Range Rover Redefines Luxury

Bennett Oghifo

New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, effortlessly combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.

A suite of powerful and efficient powertrains includes six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrids, a potent new V8 and mild hybrid six-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines.

Pure-electric propulsion will be introduced in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey. New Range Rover Sport is available in S, SE, HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated specification.

The exceptional New Range Rover Sport sets new standards as the ultimate sporting luxury SUV, building on seventeen years of unique customer appeal.

It is the latest embodiment of our vision to create the world’s most desirable modern luxury vehicles, effortlessly blending new levels of sustainability with the signature qualities that have made Range Rover Sport so popular,” said Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.