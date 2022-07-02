Neon Adejo and the birth of Afroworship

AFROWORSHIP is a music genre that interprets the gospel of Jesus Christ the African way. The sound, language, culture and style speaks of Christ alone.

Afro worship is unique, soulful, deep, contemporary but mixed with the African lingual, Totally heartfelt and true.

When you listen to Afro worship it almost feels like you shouldn’t stop. Now, imagine when it’s all about the finished works of Christ and his Grace upon all flesh.

Afro worship is for everyone, white, black and all races. Afro worship is here to stay.

Neon Adejo is a renowned gospel recording artist, songwriter, worship leader and the CEO of Kairos promotions Africa.

Neon Adejo Was born a Muslim, but now an Ambassador of Christ with the mandate to spread thesame gospel that saved him through Afroworship songs to the world.

He fully began this mission in 2014 and still growing stronger with the message of the finished work of Christ to the saved and unsaved.

How a once homeless, ghetto boy is taking The Gospel of God’s grace to the world through Afroworship, what used to be a mere passion, is now a Mandate.

@neonadejo on all digital platforms