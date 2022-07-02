  • Saturday, 2nd July, 2022

La Mode Magazine Holds ‘Green October Event’ on October 1

Leading fashion and lifestyle magazine brand, La Mode Magazine, yesterday, has revealed that it would be holding it’s 8th edition of the Green October Event, on October 1, 2022, and hence call for more sponsorships and partnership from interested persons and organisations.

This year’s event with the theme, ‘More than Disability’, is scheduled to hold at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, with several notable celebrities expected to be in attendance.

Speaking at a press briefing organised yesterday to officially announce the event, the Convener and CEO, La Mode Magazine, Mrs Sandra Odige said the event is a La Mode Magazine charity initiative, fashion show and award aimed at creating awareness for persons with disabilities, whilst also shinning the light on the Nigerian fashion industry.

“In the last eight years this event has held, we try to use our platform to create awareness on a rarely spoken about societal issues. And this year our focus is on people born with different abilities, which are mostly referred to this with disabilities.

“Through the La Mode Magazine Disability Foundation, we have provide love and care to these special people, including moral support they need to chase their dreams. But we can’t do this alone without support from meaningful members of the public.

“We have overtime been self-funding, but the works yet-undone are enormous and hence we need sponsors to come into the space and help out.

“The theme for this year’s Edition is ‘More Than Disability’. The awareness campaign was launched with a special event for persons living with disabilities, with top celebrity advocates such as Seun Osigbesan, Tana Adelana, Rosy Meurer , Bitto Bryan, Stan Nze, and Vickheldan all scheduled to be in attendance.

