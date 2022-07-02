  • Saturday, 2nd July, 2022

Integral money releases new single “God Airpus”.

World | 12 hours ago

Nigerian Rapper Integral Money has released new song titled “God Airpus”, a certified groovy track that expresses the urge to appreciate life in all of its oddities.

Produced by Optionbeatz from Ghana, mixed by the Grammy award-wining mixing engineer, Spyritmyx, the song is Integral Money’s second official release of 2022 following the success of his last track “Breakfast of Today”.

With its release expected to excite his fans and listeners, God Airpus is planned to revitalize the Nigerian music mainstream through a mind-blowing innovative sound and lyrical rhythm.

On the cusp and peripheral message in the song, the artiste said: “God Airpus mirrors the struggles of an average Nigerian trying to make ends meet.

“It provides the lyrical prayer line to be grateful and incline to God for help.

“Its a typical motivational song blended with Afro-Pop Fusion, Amapiano sound and all the elements to put anyone in a dance mood”, he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.