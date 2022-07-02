Integral money releases new single “God Airpus”.

Nigerian Rapper Integral Money has released new song titled “God Airpus”, a certified groovy track that expresses the urge to appreciate life in all of its oddities.

Produced by Optionbeatz from Ghana, mixed by the Grammy award-wining mixing engineer, Spyritmyx, the song is Integral Money’s second official release of 2022 following the success of his last track “Breakfast of Today”.

With its release expected to excite his fans and listeners, God Airpus is planned to revitalize the Nigerian music mainstream through a mind-blowing innovative sound and lyrical rhythm.

On the cusp and peripheral message in the song, the artiste said: “God Airpus mirrors the struggles of an average Nigerian trying to make ends meet.

“It provides the lyrical prayer line to be grateful and incline to God for help.

“Its a typical motivational song blended with Afro-Pop Fusion, Amapiano sound and all the elements to put anyone in a dance mood”, he added.