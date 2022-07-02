  • Saturday, 2nd July, 2022

IMC Postpones Technical Officials Basketball Clinic  in Abuja

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) for Nigerian basketball has postponed the coaches and technical officials clinic scheduled for July 3rd 2022 in Abuja.

The postponement which is coming at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Sports may have been occasioned by the clash of programs of the Ministry.

More so, following the lifting of the two-year ban on international competitions and the reinstatement of the NBBF, the Ministry felt it would clash with the program.

Sources however explained that the on-going world Cup qualifiers in Kigali Rwanda may have also caused the shift of the clinic to allow for wider participation.

A new date would be announced by the IMC.

Interestingly, the Sports Ministry is yet to take a definitive stand on the continued existence of the IMC it set up to manage grassroots basketball.

The IMC members are said to be agitating for a defined role and approval  of the Committee programmes in the wake of the return of the country to International Competitions.

