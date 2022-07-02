Igbinadolor, Iredia Win Gen. Jidda Retirement Golf Tourney

The Lady Captain of UBTH Golf Club, Ehis Igbinadolor and Sam Iredia over the weekend emerged winners at General Adamu Jidda Retirement Golf Tournament held at the UBTH golf course, Ugbowo, Benin City, Edo State.

The well attended golf event featured about 150 golfers who came across the six geo-political zone in Nigeria. Among them were Edo State Deputy Governor; Comrade Philip Shaibu, Major General Bolaji Salami, Brigadier General Okafor and among others.

The tournament sponsored by Nigeria Army Corps of Supply and Transport; Kassid Investment Nigeria Limited as well as Committee of Friends was organised by the club management in honour of Gen. Jidda, for successfully retired from Nigerian Army.

Iredia played a net score of 70 to win the men’s category ahead of Nosa Ogbevoen with 71 net to place first runner-up while second runner up trophy went to Jude Igbinadolor for playing 72 net.

Emman Aminu net the best gross with 80 gross.

However, the Lady Captain, Ehis put up impressive performance to win the ladies cadre as she recorded 82 net. LGAN South-South Zonal Vice President, Sandra Emina picked the second spot while Sala Oise placed third.

In his address, Gen. Jidda appreciated everyone for being part of the history making retirement golf tournament despite their busy schedules.

“I want to thank my Edo people, UBTH golf club members, the Nigeria Army Corps of Supply and Transport, all officers that honoured this event all the way from Abuja, Kaduna and other part of the country. I am overwhelmed for this massive honour. God will honour every one of you,” he said.

The highlight of the tournament was presentation of trophies and television sets to winners in various categories while trophies were also presented to second and third place golfers.