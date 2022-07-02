APC Chieftain Rallies Support for Abiodun’s Victory in 2023

James Sowole in Abeokuta





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Adekunle Ayoola, has said that the case of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s reelection, was that of ‘one good turn deserves another which must be realised in 2023.

Ayoola stated this at Ijebu Ode Club, when he hosted the executives of Odogbolu Local Government Area led by its Chairman, Hon Ladejobi Shuaib Adebayo.

The chieftain said the success of the ruling party at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general election, should be of paramount concern to those who loved good things.

Ayoola, who is the founder of Omooba Obaruwa Foundation from Odogbolu Ward 1 disclosed that the essence of the gathering, was to identify with the grassroots development of the present administration in the local government and to declare his support for the continued success of APC at the polls even beyond 2023.

The political scientist and strategist lauded Ladejobi and his team for their commitment to make life a lot easier for the rural dwellers pledging that he was ready to join forces with them in the area of education and poverty alleviation to further support the good works of Governor Abiodun in the state.

Ayoola called for concerted efforts to ensure the return of Abiodun come 2023 saying that “what is also uppermost in my mind is the success of the second term bid of our hardworking governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“This is a case of one good term deserves another. I am also pledging my unshakeable support for the landslide victory for our party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, likewise all our party flag bearers across the state. I therefore seek for the hands of fellowship and support of everyone to further make our party the party to beat of all times.”

He thereafter pledged to donate a thousand torchlights to the local government to further entrench the philosophy of “Atupa Iye’’ as fondly promoted by the LG boss, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib Adebayo.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the local government, Ladejobi lauded Prince Adekunle Ayoola for being a young man with a favourable disposition to adding value to his people back home despite staying outside the country.

The chairman said he had heard of his interventions across the local government and that he had been doing it with no air of pride but with all humility and sense of service to humanity.

He declared that his government won’t hesitate to forge alliances with corporate bodies and individuals who are always ready to add values to the efforts at expanding frontiers of development in the local government.

Ladejobi thanked the Poland-based political scientist and security expert for his decision to donate a thousand torchlights saying that the donation was quite significant as it is giving meaning to the decision of its government to be torchbearer, fighting to standstill the darkness of underdevelopment in the local government.

The chairman equally commended Abiodun for encouraging youth participation in the governance of the state saying that the current administration at the local government is populated by the youths and would therefore leave no stone unturned to justify this unusual youth inclusion in governance.

Earlier, the APC stalwart had met with some stakeholders and youths at the Obowu parish, a popular relaxation centre at Ijebu Ode urging them to support the second term bid of Abiodun and work for the overall victory of APC in 2023.