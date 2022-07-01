Where Do Muslims Go During Hajj?

Meta description: Wondering where Muslims go during Hajj? Find out the answer to this question and many others regarding the pilgrimage in this article.

An Islamic pilgrimage that takes place once every year, the Hajj pilgrimage should be taken by every Muslim adult at least once in their lifetime. The pilgrimage involves a trip to the holy city of Mecca, located in Saudi Arabia. The word Hajj means “to attend a journey” and the pilgrimage is one of the pillars of Islam.

You may be wondering more about this pilgrimage, including where Muslims go during Hajj and what the travel arrangements will be to attend this pilgrimage. In this article, we’ll be addressing all of these questions and more. Keep reading now to find out more.

Traveling For Hajj: What Do You Need?

For the Hajj, a trip to Mecca is required, which means you’ll need to travel to Saudi Arabia. You will need a valid passport and a form of travel authorization.

For Hajj, Saudi Arabia offers a specific kind of visa, known as the Hajj visa. This is only available at certain times of the year. For the lesser pilgrimage, known as Umrah, you can get an Umrah visa from a Saudi Arabian consulate.

Both the Hajj visa and the Umrah visa are free. The Umrah visa allows you to travel at any time of the year and you can also use a Saudi Arabia eVisa for this pilgrimage too.

The application for the Hajj visa can only be applied for between certain dates and it requires further documents than the requirements for a normal visa. Requirements include a passport, a meningitis vaccination certificate, a recent photograph, proof of onward travel, and a certificate from a Mosque proving the applicant’s religion.

It is important to note that pilgrims cannot stay in Saudi Arabia after the Hajj.

What Is The Hajj Pilgrimage?

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the pillars of Islam. It is expected to be undertaken at least once in every Muslim’s life, provided they have the means and health to do so. It is made annually and is considered the largest human gathering. It takes place during Dhu’al-Hijjah which is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

There are a number of different rituals that form the Hajj, including walking around the Ka’bah seven times in an anticlockwise direction and running between the two hills, Safa and Marwah.

The Hajj is considered a time to refresh and clean the slate. It may also cause people to deepen their faith.

Where Do Muslims Go During Hajj?

During Hajj, Muslims travel to the holy city of Mecca. Mecca is the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and it is considered the “cradle of Islam.”

Mecca is located in Saudi Arabia. It is 70km inland from Jeddah and is the third-most populated city in Saudi Arabia.

Can Non-Muslims Go To Mecca?

No, non-Muslims cannot go on Hajj, nor can they enter the city of Mecca. The Saudi Arabian government does not allow anyone who is not Muslim to enter the entire city.

The requirements for getting a Hajj visa are pretty stringent and while non-muslims have managed to get in in the past, it is very difficult and forbidden.

While you may be interested in traveling to Mecca, you cannot go unless you are Muslim.

Can Tourists Go To Medina?

Medina is another city in Saudi Arabia that has significance to the Islamic religion. It is the second holiest city in Saudi Arabia and is the burial site of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

Unlike Mecca, Medina is actually open to tourists of all faiths, however, non-Muslims are not allowed to go anywhere near the area surrounding Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque.

Can A Woman Go To Mecca Alone?

Previously, women had to travel with a male relative to make the Hajj pilgrimage, however, this rule has recently been lifted. Now, female pilgrims may make the journey provided that they travel with a group.

Can I Travel To Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabian tourism has recently opened up to international travelers. Having previously only issued visas for business and pilgrimage purposes, recent changes have allowed international travelers to visit Saudi Arabia for the first time.

There are some really incredible places to visit in Saudi Arabia, including Jeddah, Riyadh, and AlUla, and you’ll get to experience a country that not many people have before.

Even though tourism has opened up, lots of the conservative laws of the country remain in place. As such, you should do some research before traveling to check out some tips for how to dress and behave on your trip.

Conclusion: Where Do Muslims Go During Hajj?

During the Hajj pilgrimage, Muslims travel to the city of Mecca to undertake a series of rituals. The Hajj pilgrimage is a pillar of Islam and every Muslim must complete the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetimes, as long as they have the financial and physical means to.